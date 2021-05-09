LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target Cut to $4.00

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.50 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.94% from the stock’s previous close.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.44. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

