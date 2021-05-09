LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $17.40 million and $23,785.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00089936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00066782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.96 or 0.00790678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00104548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.21 or 0.09021816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,033,124,367 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,334,000 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

