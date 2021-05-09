Linde (NYSE:LIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Linde (NYSE:LIN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Linde updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.600-9.800 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.550 EPS.

LIN stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,755. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.27. Linde has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.87.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

