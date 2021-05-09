Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Linde (NYSE:LIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Linde updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.600-9.800 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.550 EPS.

NYSE LIN traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,755. Linde has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.27. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.87.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

