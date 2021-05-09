LinkEye (LET) Hits Market Cap of $9.82 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00247991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.19 or 0.01221161 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.58 or 0.00785327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,610.82 or 1.00189562 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

