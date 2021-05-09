Liquity Market Capitalization Achieves $74.19 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. Liquity has a market cap of $74.19 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.57 or 0.00045670 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,572 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

