Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

LAC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,081 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit