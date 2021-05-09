Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

LAC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,081 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

