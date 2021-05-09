Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 139,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 67,299 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

