Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on L. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$71.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.50.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

