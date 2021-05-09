Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Cut by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $390.34 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average of $357.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

