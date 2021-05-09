Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

