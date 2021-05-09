Loop Capital Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $112.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.24.

Owens Corning stock opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $107.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

