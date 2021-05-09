L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

LRLCY opened at $85.38 on Friday. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $85.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $238.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

