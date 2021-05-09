LSV Asset Management Has $127.78 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,306,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $127,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth $34,007,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,197,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,479,000 after purchasing an additional 441,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 302,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,191,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 216,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSH opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

VSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

