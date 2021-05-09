LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,074,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.27% of Greif worth $118,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

