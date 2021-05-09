LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,140,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,055,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $147,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after buying an additional 338,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,958,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 168,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

