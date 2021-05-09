LSV Asset Management Sells 260,364 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,041,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,364 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $182,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,196 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLY stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

