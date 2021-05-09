LSV Asset Management Sells 91,957 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91,957 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.48% of Crane worth $135,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $99.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 261.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

