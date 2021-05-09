Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.26.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $50.07 on Thursday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,202,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

