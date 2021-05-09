M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

MHO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE MHO opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $270,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $3,359,574 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

