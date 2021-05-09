Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Maanshan Iron & Steel stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40.
Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Profile
