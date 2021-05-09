MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $205,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.17. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $149.49.

