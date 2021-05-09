MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Trims Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,685 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 14.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

