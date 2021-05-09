Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

