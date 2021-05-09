Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.42. 67,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,409. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $87.38 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.02.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.