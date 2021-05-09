Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Magna International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

MGA traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. 1,438,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. Magna International has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.87.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

