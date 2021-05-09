Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NYSE MX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. 838,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,834. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. Research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $232,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.