Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce $60.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.46 million to $61.24 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $52.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $244.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.09 million to $248.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $263.34 million, with estimates ranging from $255.60 million to $271.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $41.67. 318,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,965. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

