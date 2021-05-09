Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. 318,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,965. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

