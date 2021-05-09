Maker Price Reaches $5,337.01 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $5,337.01 or 0.09181861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $5.31 billion and $394.67 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00086813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00789454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00104371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00047179 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

