Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) vs. Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Financial Contrast

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Malvern Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malvern Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.21%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 3.05 $6.38 million $0.84 22.38 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 17.26% 5.65% 0.66% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture banking services. As of January 20, 2021, it owned and maintained its headquarters and nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters, and Palm Beach Florida. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

