Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $148.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNTX. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

