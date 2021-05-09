MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

MNKD has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.70.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

