Marker Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

MRKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marker Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of MRKR stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $186.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,209,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter L. Hoang acquired 142,857 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 5,714,285 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.