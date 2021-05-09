MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $570.67 Average PT from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $570.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,753 shares of company stock worth $13,797,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $437.17. The company had a trading volume of 598,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,912. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $432.95 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $512.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.95.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

