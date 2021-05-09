Marlin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.32 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Marlin has a market cap of $120.57 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00070014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00248744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $700.75 or 0.01184664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.19 or 0.00769527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,016.12 or 0.99770135 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

