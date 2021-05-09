Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martinrea International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.14.

MRE stock opened at C$13.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$16.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.86.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is -58.65%.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

