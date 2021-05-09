Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$19.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRE. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Martinrea International to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.14.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$13.77 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.86.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current year.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 11,700 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.82 per share, with a total value of C$161,694.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,255,500.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

