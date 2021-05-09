Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect Matinas BioPharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $161.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.00. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTNB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

