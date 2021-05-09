Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE MMS opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. Maximus has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the first quarter worth about $86,315,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after buying an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

