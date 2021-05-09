Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.
NYSE MMS opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88. Maximus has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.84.
In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the first quarter worth about $86,315,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after buying an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
