McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Raised to $22.00

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.79.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

