McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Decreased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

