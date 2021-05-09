Mchain (MAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $124.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $51,322.83 and $124.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008280 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 61,885,650 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.