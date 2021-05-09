McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.