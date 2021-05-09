McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,989 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,880 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

