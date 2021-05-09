McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

