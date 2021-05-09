Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Medifast in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.11 EPS.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MED stock opened at $278.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $279.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

