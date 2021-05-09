Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Raised to $395.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $302.00 to $395.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.14 EPS.

MED has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $278.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.47.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medifast will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Medifast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

