Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,289 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 859.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $737,615,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $15,416,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $14,862,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,976,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 242.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $66.36.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

