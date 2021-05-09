Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $183.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

